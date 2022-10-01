SUV Hits Hawthorne House, Driver Hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized with a leg injury after her SUV slammed into a house in Hawthorne.

The Honda HR-V got the worst of the collision Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Hawthorne and Warburton avenues.

Members of the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the middle-aged driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

A flatbed tow truck removed the Honda.

Hawthorne police and firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

