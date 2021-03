A mother and child were involved in a Sunday morning crash on rainy Route 17.

Their SUV veered off the southbound highway and struck a tree near Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly after 10:30 a.m.Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded along with borough police, but the pair refused medical attention for minor bumps and bruises.

Saddle River police assisted their Ho-Ho-Kus colleagues.The vehicle had to be towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.