SUV Clips Pole And Rolls In Washington Township

An SUV clipped a utility pole and landed on its side in Washington Township, sending the driver to the hospital.

The Toyota Highlander took down a sign, damaged an Optimum box and lost a wheel in the crash on East Glen Avenue just west of the Garden State Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 6.

The driver got out herself and was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what appeared to be minor injuries, township Police Chief Rich Skinner said.

Washington Township police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded along with Paramus firefighters.

Bergen Brookside Auto Body & Towing removed the SUV. A PSE&G crew determined that the pole wasn't compromised. Optimum was notified.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

