Sussex Dump Truck Driver Indicted For Route 3 Crash That Killed Girl, 1, Injured Mom

UPDATE: A dump truck driver who caused a crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother on Route 3 in Clifton last summer was indicted on aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

The indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson also charges Chad Hines, 41, of Wantage with two counts of death by auto, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Hines remained jailed pending an arraignment on the indictment, Valdes said Monday.

Jamie Yarrish, 25, of Clifton had her infant daughter, Jaelynn, with her when a 2005 Mack Conventional Cab dump truck driven by Hines struck her 2019 Honda Civic on the westbound highway near Allwood Road the morning of last Aug. 25, authorities said.

The truck then struck a 2013 Subaru Outback operated by a 54-year-old Nutley man, they said.

Yarrish's Civic then collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by another man, 35, also from Nutley.

Jaelynn died after she and her mother were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Yarrish -- who reportedly suffered several fractures and a brain bleed in the accident -- required spinal surgery, her cousin said.

Jamie Yarrish and baby Jaelynn COURTESY: Kimmy Laverty

