Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Fugitive DWI Aide Driving Elderly Ridgefield Patient Seized In Cliffside Park Bus Crash
Sussex County Supermarket Shopper, 72, Injured By Runaway Carts, Lawsuit Alleges

Valerie Musson
Byram's ShopRite on Rute 206
Byram's ShopRite on Rute 206 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 72-year-old Sussex County woman suffered hip and back injuries, and chipped a tooth, when a local ShopRite employee lost control of carts that slammed into her, a lawsuit alleges.

Joy Prunty, 72, was waiting in the checkout line at the Byram Township store on Route 206 when a worker hit her hip with a "stack of wheeled shopping basket carts" on July 20, 2018, the suit alleges, according to NJ.com.

Prunty, of Stanhope, experienced substantial pain in her hip and back as a result of the incident, even causing her to clench her jaw to the point where she chipped a tooth, the suit says.

The worker apologized to Prunty, who then told the cashier she was concerned that her hip replacement may have been damaged, it says.

Prunty’s suit says she slipped on ice in the parking lot and was injured once again in the same plaza on Feb. 14, 2019, sending her to the emergency room.

The fall exacerbated her previous hip and back injuries, according to the suit.

Prunty claims negligent supervision by ShopRite and negligence on the other parties mentioned, which include RonEtco Supermarkets of Ledgewood, Corner Property Management LLC of Springfield and The Schoolhouse Plaza Condominium, Inc. of Denville.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

