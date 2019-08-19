Sussex County Summer Camp Has Hepatitis A Scare

A Hepatitis A scare in Sussex County comes on the heels of an outbreak that sickened nearly a dozen in Morris County.

A worker at Camp Somers located at Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation in Stanhope was diagnosed with the illness that may have exposed dozens of others -- including children, health officials said.

At least 22 people were sickened in Mendham after a food handler at a local golf and tennis club was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Anyone who attended Camp Somers between June 23 and Aug. 7 may have been exposed, the county's health department said.

Although the chances of infection is low, the health department said, anyone who visited the Health Lodge the week of Aug. 4 have an increased risk of exposure.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.