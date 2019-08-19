Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock Resident Confronts Burglar: One Caught, Another Sought
News

Sussex County Summer Camp Has Hepatitis A Scare

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Camp Somers in Stanhope.
Camp Somers in Stanhope. Photo Credit: Facebook

A Hepatitis A scare in Sussex County comes on the heels of an outbreak that sickened nearly a dozen in Morris County.

A worker at Camp Somers located at Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation in Stanhope was diagnosed with the illness that may have exposed dozens of others -- including children, health officials said.

At least 22 people were sickened in Mendham after a food handler at a local golf and tennis club was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Anyone who attended Camp Somers between June 23 and Aug. 7 may have been exposed, the county's health department said.

Although the chances of infection is low, the health department said, anyone who visited the Health Lodge the week of Aug. 4 have an increased risk of exposure.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.