Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck

A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.

He said he swerved to avoid a collision, but the cab of the rig was struck by the Mercedes on the passenger side.

Cheyanne Pinnock, 22, of Stony Point claimed that the ambulance driver sped up before the rig hit her car.

Police weren't convinced. Following an investigation, they issued her a trio of summonses for driving while suspended, driving without insurance and making an unsafe lane change.

They also impounded her vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.

The ambulance was driven from the scene, police said.

