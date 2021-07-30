Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town

A suspected tornado ripped through a Jersey Shore town Thursday night, damaging 35 homes, several boats and injuring several people, police said.

Three 9-1-1 calls came in at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach Island, reporting roofs ripped off multiple houses and downed utility poles.

Officials believe a tornado touched down on Antioch Road, Arnold Boulevard, Collier Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The National Weather Service on Friday will be investigating several areas that suffered significant damage during the storm.

[8 AM] Here are the following areas that we will be investigating today. More details will be provided tonight. If you observed damage, please let us know. #dewx #pawx #njwx Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Friday, July 30, 2021

Three tornados were previously confirmed in Bucks and Mercer counties, collapsing a car dealership in Feasterville and tearing through a home depot. The scene at the dealership was deemed a mass casualty incident.

Three residents in the area were treated on scene for cuts, while several others were evacuated and taken to Barnegat Light Firehouse for shelter.

More than 35 homes and many boats were damaged.

Police from Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom and Surf City responded to assist, as well as the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and New Jersey State Marine Police.

There was also assistance provided from Stafford Township Fire and First Aid Squads in addition to each Fire and First Aid Squad on Long Beach Island.

Berkeley Hazmat, the Long Beach Township Transportation Department shuttle buses and Long Beach Township Department of Public Works also assisted.

NJ Natural Gas, Verizon, Atlantic City Electric and Comcast all responded and at least five utility poles were replaced. As of 6:00 am July 30th power had been restored to High Bar Harbor with the exception of approximately fifteen houses that sustained extensive damage. As of 7:30 am the National Weather Service had not made an official determination on the category of the weather system.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.