Suspected Fort Lee High-Rise Jumper Dies

A man apparently jumped to his death from a Fort Lee high-rise on Sunday, witnesses said.

There were no immediate details from authorities beyond confirmation of the incident at the Horizon House just off 15th Street on Sunday afternoon, March 12.

A photo from the scene showed a smallish, elderly figure beneath a sheet behind 1 Horizon Road. Police tape surrounded the perimeter.

Fort Lee police, who are investigating the circumstances, notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and summoned the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- to gather evidence -- and the county Medical Examiner's Office, to collect the body.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

