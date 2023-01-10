Suspect Wounded In Fort Lee

A suspect was hospitalized and at least one other was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

The initial word from the area of Palisade Avenue and Whiteman Street near the Whiteman Park Plaza is that the wounded suspect may have accidentally shot himself around 1:30 p.m.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that detectives from his Major Crimes Unit were investigating "a shooting involving law enforcement that occurred on Whiteman Street."

The prosecutor didn't provide any further details.

Unconfirmed reports were that the suspects had been involved in breaking into and/or stealing vehicles.

The injured suspect was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Several unmarked police vehicles were at the scene.

There was no danger to the public, authorities emphasized.

