Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said.

Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.

Paramus police captured that quartet on southbound Route 17 and handed them over to their Saddle River colleagues.

This time, Fort Lee detectives converged on Jordan and two different men in a vehicle at the Linwood Plaza Mall shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Edward Young said.

One of them, Shakil White, 28, of Newark, was nabbed at the scene, Young said. The other two bolted.

Port Authority police assisted their Fort Lee colleagues in establishing a perimeter.

K9 Hudson, handled by Police Officer Zachary Joseph, found Mekhi Lawrence, 19, of Willingboro, hiding under a vehicle in the driveway of a nearby residence moments later, Young said.

Police found Jordan trying to hide on a cliff overlooking southbound Route 95, he said.

Both he and an officer were injured during a subsequent scuffle and required medical attention, responders said.

Jordan was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, as well as obstruction and burglary.

Lawrence was charged with resisting arrest, burglary and obstruction.

White was charged with burglary.

All three remained held in the Bergen County Jail this weekend.

