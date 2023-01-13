Surprise, You're A Billionaire! NJ Lottery Officials Hand Out Free Mega Millions Tickets

New Jersey residents were treated to free Mega Millions tickets and a chance at a $1.35 billion jackpot during a state Lottery promotion.

Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, received the special surprise Thursday, Jan. 12.

The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed out 100 free tickets for Friday’s drawing.

The Jan. 13 jackpot is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and has an estimated cash value of $707.9 million. It is the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11 p.m.

