Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Prominent NJ Attorney Stole $2M From Family's Offshore Bank Account, Feds Charge
News

Surprise, You're A Billionaire! NJ Lottery Officials Hand Out Free Mega Millions Tickets

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The NJ Lottery surprises players at Te Amo in Secaucus with free Mega Millions tickets as the jackpot reaches $1.35 billion, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.
The NJ Lottery surprises players at Te Amo in Secaucus with free Mega Millions tickets as the jackpot reaches $1.35 billion, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history. Video Credit: newjerseylottery

New Jersey residents were treated to free Mega Millions tickets and a chance at a $1.35 billion jackpot during a state Lottery promotion.

Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, received the special surprise Thursday, Jan. 12.

The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed out 100 free tickets for Friday’s drawing. 

The Jan. 13 jackpot is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and has an estimated cash value of $707.9 million. It is the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. 

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.