SURPRISE! NJ Town Gives Soldier 'Welcome Home' Celebration To Remember

A soldier returning from his first deployment got an unforgettable welcome home surprise, thanks to dozens of residents in one New Jersey town.

Crowds gathered outside of Van Zant Elementary School in Evesham Township to greet U.S. Army Specialist Cody Wallace Friday morning.

U.S. Army Specialist Cody Wallace was greeted but dozens of Evesham residents in a welcome home surprise he'll never forget. Evesham Township

Wallace received the U.S. Army Achievement Medal during this deployment for his exceptional service during a mission in Syria.

The soldier serves with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion and lives in Gibbsboro (Camden County), but has many family member in Evesham including his aunt, uncle, cousins, brother and sister-in-law.

The celebration was organized by Operation Yellow Ribbon of South Jersey, a non-profit that supports soldiers serving in the Middle East.

Local officials including, OYRSJ volunteers, Evesham police officers, members of Evesham Fire-Rescue, patriotic motorcycle groups and officials from Cody's home county gathered for the surprise.

