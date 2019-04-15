SUP'T: Fair Lawn Schools Offer Counseling After Thomas Jefferson Student Fatally Struck

Fair Lawn schools will be offering counseling Tuesday following the sudden death of a Thomas Jefferson Middle School student, district officials said.

The 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a Bergen County Sheriff's Officer on Route 208 in Fair Lawn Sunday night while attempting to cross the highway divider, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The officer was traveling southbound in the left lane on routine patrol when he struck the boy -- who was with several other juveniles -- near the Fair Lawn Avenue exit ramp at 9:08 p.m., Calo said.

The officer was taken taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated and released, the prosecutor said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although schools are closed for vacation, counseling will be providing to any student or staff member at TJMS on Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. District and support staff will be available when classes resume April 22 in all buildings.

“As a father, this is the unthinkable and my heart goes out to the family,” Fair Lawn Schools Superintendent Nick Norcia said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

