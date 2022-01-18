Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: New Study Ties COVID-19 To Erectile Dysfunction
News

Support Surges In Memory Of NJ Native, Towson Student Seeking Stardom

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Ikemefuna Justin Eguh
Ikemefuna Justin Eguh Photo Credit: @jigavelii Instagram

Support is surging for the family of a 23-year-old Towson University student and New Jersey native seeking stardom who was shot to death off-campus last week.

Ikemefuna Justin Eguh, an East Orange, New Jersey native, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue around 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, authorities said.

Known by his peers as Justin, Eguh was enrolled as a senior last semester majoring in exercise science. Friends say he was working toward being a star and creating a music career. 

Those who knew him created a GoFundMe to raise money for Eguh's funeral costs. More than $11,600 had been raised as of Tuesday.

"Thank you God for the life of Ikemefuna Justin 'Jig' Eguh! Ikemefuna in the Igbo language means 'may I not lose my strength,' for those who did not know. Ikem was full of strength, tenacity, and ambition. He was a creative soul that found humor in the toughest situations. He was a soldier."

Police are still searching for a suspect in his murder.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.