Support Surges For Single Mom Of 2, Totowa Salon Owner During Stage 3 Cancer Battle

Support is quickly rising for a single mother of two and Totowa salon owner as she bravely battles Stage 3 breast cancer.

GinaMarie Bullaro — owner of GinaMarie Hair Studio on Union Blvd. in Totowa — was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.

After starting chemotherapy treatment in March, Gina has fearlessly endured numerous difficulties, like kidney stones, a vein infection, and a fever that left her hospitalized, the campaign says.

“She kept powering through all of this while caring for her two children as a single mother AND running her own business,” reads the fundraiser.

Now, Gina is scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy, as well as radiation and another surgery, putting the self-employed mom out of work for another 16 weeks.

More than $5,000 had been raised for Gina in less than 24 hours of the campaign's creation.

“We are starting this GoFundMe to help with the unexpected medical bills she will undoubtedly have and to help carry her through the weeks she cannot work,” the fundraiser says.

“It’s not going to be easy, and she still has a long road ahead of her, but with your help and generosity, it will be one less thing she needs to worry about while she’s recuperating!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Gina's Battle Against Breast Cancer’ on GoFundMe.

