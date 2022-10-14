Support Surges For Motorcyclist In Medical Coma After Suspected Hit-And-Run Crash On Rt. 46

Support is on the rise for a 68-year-old motorcyclist put under a medically-induced coma following a suspected hit-and-run crash on Route 46 earlier this week.

Eugene Gibbons was heading to work when he was involved in a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical costs.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and may have involved a hit-and-run driver, prompting an ongoing police investigation, the campaign says.

Meanwhile, Gibbons has been put into a medically-induced coma due to the severity of his injuries, which included a collapsed lung, extensive internal bruising, several broken bones, a severed artery, and a brain bleed.

“Gene, at 68 years old, is lucky to be alive but he still needs all the love and prayers he can get while fighting to recover,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Peter Zoltek.

“Doctors are still not certain of what will come from his brain trauma. He will have to overcome potential complications for years to come.”

Nearly $1,100 had been raised on the campaign in less than 24 hours.

“Anyone who comes in contact with Gene usually remembers him or his voice that fills the room,” Zoltek writes. “He is quite the character and loved by many. We want to do what we can to help ease some of the hardships ahead of him.”

Click here to view/donate to Motorcycle Accident Fund for Eugene Gibbons’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.