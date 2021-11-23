Support Surges For Family Of Kidnapped Elementary School Girls Shot Dead By Dad

Hundreds of families have been rushing to support the family of Giana and Aaminah Vicosa after they were kidnapped, taken across state lines to Maryland and shot dead.

Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, were tragically kidnapped from their mother's home in York County, Pennsylvania by two former Baltimore County police officers-- including their own father-- following a birthday party earlier this month.

They were taken to Maryland in a stolen vehicle where they were shuffled into another stolen car, which was found crashed with them and their kidnappers shot dead inside of the vehicle.

This horrific turn of events has shaken many people but they also want to honor the memory of "these two precious girls" affectionately known as Gigi and Minah, according to their school.

The girls' school, The Reach Cyber Charter School located in Harrisburg, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the girls' mother.

The campaign funds will "directly benefit Gigi and Minah's mother, Marisa Vicosa, to be used towards funeral costs, as well as any costs relating to memorializing and celebrating the girls' lives," as stated by the school's financial director on the page.

The campaign has raised nearly $12,000 of a $10,000 goal its first 24 hours.

The campaign has been verified by the school and GoFundMe.

If you want to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

