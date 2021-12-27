Support Surges For Family Of Beloved 6-Year-Old NJ Boy Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Route 80

Support is skyrocketing for the family of the beloved 6-year-old boy killed in a devastating hit-and-run crash on Route 80 just two days before Christmas.

The Mount Olive boy was killed after a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox struck a Honda HRV and fled the scene near milepost 28.5 in Roxbury around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, DailyVoice.com reported.

The victim, identified as Lorenzo Van Dine, is the grandson of a Budd Lake firefighter, the department said in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

“We ask that you hold your family members a little tighter this holiday season, tell them you love them and cherish every moment,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, nearly $74,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Lorenzo’s funeral expenses, more than doubling the campaign’s initial goal of $30,000 in just three days.

“My son and his uncle were in a horrible crash and unfortunately we had lost my son in a tragic very horrible way,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Ashley Vandine-Palmer.

“I’m a single mom with not much money to make something beautiful for him to celebrate his loving life.”

Lorenzo was remembered as a kind-hearted boy who loved sports and had dreams of becoming a cop when he grew up, the fundraiser says.

“He was loved by many,” Vandine-Palmer writes.

“He was my family’s love. And he knew how to make everyone’s day brighter.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Lorenzo’s Funeral Cost’ on GoFundMe.

