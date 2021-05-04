Support Surges For Family Of 5 Who Lost Everything In Massive Jersey City Fire

Support is surging for a family of five who lost everything in a massive fire in Jersey City.

Nearly two dozen residents were displaced in the 4-alarm blaze, which broke in a row of homes along Terrace Avenue early on April 5, authorities said.

Among the victims were Raynaldo Rodriguez and Cristal Rivera and their three children, who lost everything and are in need of essentials, according to a GoFundMe launched by friend and supervisor, Stephen Grisanti.

“Cars, personal items, [clothes], personal records, etc. have been lost,” Grisanti writes.

“Your support would be greatly appreciated and necessary for them to get back on their feet and to secure the basic essentials.”

Nearly $30,000 had been raised for the family by more than 100 donors as of Monday afternoon.

“Nothing was saved and they will need everything,” reads the fundraiser.

“Thank you in advance for your consideration and support.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Raynaldo Rodriguez and Cristal Rivera fire loss’ on GoFundMe.

