Support Surges For 2-Year-Old NJ Boy Battling Leukemia

Support is on the rise for a two-year-old New Jersey boy battling a rare form of cancer.

Justin Corino, of Bloomfield, is beginning his fight against T-cell leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses.

"Due to medical advances, we have high expectations that Justin will make a full recovery and go on to live a healthy and happy life," reads the fundraiser launched by Kira Bjornberg.

"However, it is a terrifying and all-consuming experience to have your child diagnosed with cancer, and he will need to undergo extensive treatments."

The boy, who is just two months shy of turning three, is described as a loving big brother to "Owie" and a huge Disney fan.

As of Friday, Aug. 26, the campaign is just $10,000 shy of reaching its goal of $75,000.

"Every amount will help the family focus on showering Justin with love while he fights this disease," Bjornberg wrote.

"I know they will be extremely grateful."

Click here to view/donate to the GoFundMe.

