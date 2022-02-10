Support Rises For Beloved Warren County Grandma Critical After Truck Slams Through Bedroom

Support is on the rise for a beloved Warren County grandmother who remained in critical condition after a pickup truck slammed through the second floor of the family’s home last week.

Kim Terry — a beloved wife, grandmother and Registered Nurse — was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a speeding and intoxicated driver slammed through the second-floor bedroom of their home on Route 57 in Washington Township before dawn last Sunday, Feb. 6, DailyVoice.com reported.

The crash killed the truck’s passenger, 27-year-old Tyler Balog, as well as Terry’s dog, who was in the bedroom at the time of impact.

Terry and her husband, Tim, must now rebuild their home while juggling ongoing medical care and expenses, according to a GoFundMe started for their recovery.

“With the extent of the injuries to Mrs. Terry and the damage to their home, this is extremely serious and will take years to resolve,” reads an update to the campaign, launched by Ryan Dunphy.

“They will not be able to move back into the house and Mrs. Terry will likely need caregiving support when released from the hospital.”

More than $55,000 had been raised in just two days by hundreds of donors.

“Please share this with any and all of your connections who would want to help,” writes Dunphy. “They are the most amazing, kind, honest, hard-working, giving family; now we have a chance to give to and help them.”

