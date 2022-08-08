Sudden Death Of Passaic Police Officer Shakes Community

He was a local boy made good, one who served the community proudly. That's why the death of Passaic Police Officer Ralph Merced wasn't only sudden.

Merced (Badge #339) died early Sunday, Aug. 7. He was 42 years old.

His heartbroken mother, Iris, called her son's death "senseless."

"I will love you forever my sweet child," she wrote on Sunday. "Mommy loves you forever and ever. Forever 42. Til we meet again."

The Passaic High School graduate's service with his city's police department was "characterized by loyalty, fearless performance of duty, and faithful devotion to the highest principals of law enforcement," Police Chief Luis Guzman said on behalf of himself and his officers.

"Rest in peace, Ralphie," added Passaic Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer. "I hope you’re enjoying nothing but endless car chases that never get broken off, foot pursuits through green fields, and never denied vacation days."

Then he got more personal.

"This is the second time in my career that an officer from my department has been in such pain that they see no other way out of it than to take their own life," the deputy chief wrote.

The facts are inescapable: Police are four times as likely to die at their own hands than to be killed in the line of duty. With the added stressors in today’s economy -- not to mention an accelerated breakdown in social order fueled by law handcuffing law enforcers --- attention clearly must be paid.

"I urge anyone suffering a mental health crisis, acute or long-term, to seek help from a friend, a coworker, or a professional," Schaer said Sunday.

Options include Cop2Cop, the first program of its kind in the United States to focus on suicide prevention and mental health support for law enforcement officers.

Its hotline is answered “by retired cop volunteers and cop clinicians who have a deep understanding of officers’ concerns, problems and family issues,” according to its website.

Team members are trained in what is known as “critical incident stress management.” They will respond directly to calls and conduct sessions after critical incidents to get to the heart of the trouble. They also make referrals to those looking for deeper confidential help.

The 24/7 CONFIDENTIAL hotline number: 1 866-COP-2COP (267-2267)

There's also the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Just dial: 988. or text CONNECT to 741-741.

There are also resiliency officers within each department, co-workers, family members -- or their superiors in administration, Schaer noted.

"It does not make you weak, less of a cop, or a liability to your department," he emphasized. "The brave thing is to ask for help."

