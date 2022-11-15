'Sub'stantial Help Hoped For Little Ferry Family Who Lost Everything In Fire

A mom and five kids who lost their Little Ferry home in a ferocious fire will be getting some help from several heroes -- as in: sandwiches.

The Little Ferry PAL is donating proceeds to the family from subs and such sold at Jersey Mike's on westbound Route 46 this Thursday, Nov. 17.

The children, who range in age from 9 to 16, and their mom survived the weekend fire without injuries or their possessions.

Firefighters were met by heavy flames on the second floor and attic of the 2½-story Franklin Street home, quickly forcing them to work from the exterior, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

YOU CAN HELP the family by patronizing the Jersey Mike's at 269 Route 46 West directly at the store or by ordering on the app using promo code LFPAL this coming Thursday.

See the flier below.

