Sub-Zero Tolerance: FAA Tightens COVID Mask Policy, Fines Up To $35,000, Even Jail Time

As the number of unruly airline passengers -- and notable incidents -- continues to grow, the FAA announced that it's doubling down on its zero-tolerance COVID mask policy.

“The policy directs our safety inspectors and attorneys to take strong enforcement action against any passenger who disrupts or threatens the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from fines to jail time,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

“The number of cases we’re seeing is still far too high and it tells us urgent action continues to be required," he said.

Since December, the Federal Aviation Administration has filed more than 500 unruly passenger charges, most for not complying with the face mask policy.

A passenger is facing a $27,500 fine “for allegedly interfering with and assaulting a flight attendant" last fall, the agency said.

The FAA said it's also proposed fines of $20K and $12,250 against two other passengers accused of interfering with flight attendants who instructed them to wear masks.

The agency said it's “committed to ensuring that commercial airline passengers comply with President Biden’s face mask mandate throughout their journey from curb-to-curb.”

We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior. Our fines can reach up to $35K.

Does that extend to the president's "climate czar," John Kerry?

The FAA hasn't said yet.

Dickson did say that the agency is doing "everything [it] can to confront the pandemic,” including mandating face masks at all times.

