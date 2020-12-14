Study: NJ Ranks Near Bottom Of Naughtiest Sex-Search States At Christmastime

Combine the anxiety over COVID quarantines with the stress of Christmas and what do you get? Frisky, apparently.

So says a dating advice counselor who reported finding New Jerseyans among the least aroused in the US as the Yuletide draws near.

"With quarantine and lockdowns, your stress level is probably through the roof," says Jessica Speight, a licensed professional counselor. "The rush of the Christmas season can also make you feel more anxious than usual.

"With all those things happening, you may find yourself extra frisky and affectionate."

To determine where people seem the freakiest, Speight collected and analyzed 55 sex-related keywords from Google Trends during the 2010 to 2019 Christmas seasons throughout all 50 states and Washington, DC .

She published her findings on ClickCupid.com.

The horniest states at Christmastime, Speight said, were Mississippi, Wyoming, West Virginia, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Mississippi had 12.3% more sex-searching activities compared with other states, while second-place Wyoming had 11.6% more, she found.

At the bottom: Minnesota, Maryland, Utah, New York and, bringing down the rear, our nation's capital, the District of Columbia, where people were the least likely to search for such terms by -14.1% compared with the states, Spreight reported.

New Jersey finished in the bottom 10 of those looking at #42.

“Pornhub” had the highest search interest in 18 states, which made it the most popular horny term during Christmas season, Spreight found.

It was closely followed by “porn” and “xhamster,” both having the highest search interest in six of the states, she said.

Terms that increased the most as Christmas drew near included "naughty santa’s helper” and “xmas present," Spreight reported.

