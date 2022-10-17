Students Stabbed At Hackensack High School: Responders

At least two students were hospitalized with what responders said were stab wounds following a series of fights that broke out at Hackensack High School.

They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as police converged on the school mid-afternoon Monday, Oct. 17.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, one of whom was apparently stabbed in the chest and another in the back.

Police had identified suspects, according to multiple sources.

No further details were immediately available.

