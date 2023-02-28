Student Struck By Car In Hawaii Will Return Home To NJ In Medical Chopper

A college student from Burlington County who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hawaii was cleared to make his big return home via medical chopper on Monday, Feb. 27.

Christian DeCola, 19, of Maple Shade, was riding a moped for a food service delivery company when he was hit the night of Feb. 12, his mom, Valerie, tells 6abc. The vehicle backed over her son before fleeing, she said.

Christian was unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit when his parents got word of the accident the following day, writes Michele Liberton on a GoFundMe page she launched for the DeCola family.

Christian underwent surgery to stop bleeding in his brain as well as had his shattered knee reconstructed, according to the GoFundMe page sponsored by Michele Liberton.

"Unfortunately, the hospitals there are 'out of network 'and the cost of his care is going to be astronomical," Liberton writes.

"With them being so far away, it feels like there is little we can do to help, but what we can do is help alleviate some of the stress of the ever growing medical and care expenses."

Valerie estimated on the GoFundMe that the cost of transport back to New Jersey would cost approximately $20,000. More than $28,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Tuesday, Feb. 28, the day after DeCola was schedule to fly home.

Valerie wrote an update that upon landing, Christian will be transported to another facility closer to home where she will stay the first week.

"Thank you to my friends and family who updated everyone when I was too shaken to speak," Valerie said on the page. "I am bringing our boy home!!!!"

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.