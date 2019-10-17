Student Sexually Assaulted By Teacher, Kicked Out Of Bloomfield High Suing School

A former student at Bloomfield High School who was sexually assaulted by a teacher has filed a lawsuit alleging the school should have known he was a potential danger to students, according to published reports.

The student, now 19, also says the district improperly removed him from school shortly before he was set to graduate due to behavioral issues caused by his assault.

The teacher, Leo Donaldson, who also worked as a track coach, was arrested in 2016 and later pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and official misconduct. He is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

The student, who is now in college, is also suing three members of the board of education with whom he met prior to his scheduled graduation "to discuss his status as a student at Bloomfield High School," The New York Post reported.

“Based upon these meetings, and the decision of defendants…plaintiff was improperly removed from Bloomfield High School for issues related to his behavior and which were, in fact, caused or contributed to by the victimization of plaintiff by [Donaldson]," the suit states.

The student suffered "emotional distress" and "embarrassment" due to his removal from the school, the suit also states.

