Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School

An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said.

The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"He was breathing on his own at the time he was transported to the hospital," Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

Responders included Oakland Police Lt. Mark Piercy, Sgt. Stephen Broek and Officers Jacob Martin and Joseph Burns.

