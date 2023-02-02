Student Accused Of Repeated Assaults On Woman In FDU Dorm Room Busted With Loaded Gun: Police

A Fairleigh Dickinson University senior wanted for repeatedly assaulting a woman in his dorm room was jailed after Teaneck police who went there found a loaded gun, authorities said.

The woman told police that Kawan Joseph, 21, grabbed her by the arms, pinned her down, then pressed his hand on her neck – restricting her breathing and circulation – in the dormitory in early December, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

She tried to flee, she said, but Joseph blocked her from doing so.

During a second alleged assault in early January, the Brooklyn native “grabbed her by her arms, shook her, and then pinned her against a door,” the woman told police.

She was gathering her belongings to leave, she said, when Joseph pulled out a handgun, loaded it with ammo and tucked it into his waistband.

She got away this time, McGurr said.

The woman hadn’t reported either incident until this past Monday, Jan. 30, when she said Joseph threatened her during a “brief encounter,” the chief said.

Detectives drew up a warrant charging Joseph with aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and making terroristic threats in connection with the alleged incidents, McGurr said.

The woman, meanwhile, obtained a temporary restraining order, he said.

Detectives armed with a warrant went looking for Joseph at the dormitory shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the chief said, but he wasn’t around.

A search of his room turned up a .40-caliber Springfield Armory handgun along with a magazine loaded with 11 rounds, the chief said.

A manhunt followed, lasting more than a day.

Joseph, who's majoring in Hotel & Restaurant Tourism Management, eventually surrendered at police headquarters on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Police served him with the restraining order and charged him criminally with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and a number of weapons offenses, including having a firearm at a school, as well as possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Joseph remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

