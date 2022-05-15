Stuck Truck Blocks NW Bergen Road

A struck delivery truck blocked a northwest Bergen County artery for more than an hour.

The driver had been turning into a Ho-Ho-Kus resident's driveway on East Saddle River Road near Fox Run when the mishap occurred on Saturday, May 14.

The driver and his helpers weren't injured.

A heavy-duty wrecker from City Wide Towing removed the vehicle while borough police detoured traffic at either end.

No damage was reported to either the truck, driveway, or street.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.