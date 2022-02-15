Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

STRONG ARM ROBBERY: Route 17 Station Attendant Assaulted

Jerry DeMarco
Exxon/7-Eleven on southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights
Exxon/7-Eleven on southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights

SEE ANYTHING? A Route 17 quick-stop attendant was making change when a robber clocked him and fled with hundreds of dollars in cash, authorities said.

The robber pulled a dark-colored BMW into the Exxon station on the southbound highway in Hasbrouck Heights -- just south of Route 46 -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Detective Bradley Dussault said.

After requesting a fill-up, he briefly went into the station's 7-Eleven store, then grabbed two jugs of anti-freeze on the way back toward his car, Dussault said.

The bandit got a price, then assaulted the attendant as soon as he pulled a wad of cash from his pocket to make change for a hundred, the detective said.

The attendant dropped the money, which the robber snatched up before speeding off, Dussault said.

The attendant, who refused medical attention, described him as black, tall, thin, wearing a face covering.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the robbery, seen something or has information that could help identify the robber is asked to contact Hasbrouck Heights detectives: (201) 288-6019.

