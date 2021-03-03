Stretch Limo Drive-By? Assailant Flees In Style After Shooting Victim In Paterson Liquor Store

An assailant fled in a white stretch limousine after shooting a victim in the back in a Paterson liquor store Wednesday afternoon, responders said.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and took three suspects into custody minutes after the 1:30 p.m. shooting at Angel's Wine & Liquors at the corner of 6th Street and Clinton Avenue.

The 35-year-old victim, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

