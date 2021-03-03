Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Day Care Sitter, 65, Indicted For Raping Passaic Girl, 8
News

Stretch Limo Drive-By? Assailant Flees In Style After Shooting Victim In Paterson Liquor Store

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Angel's Wine & Liquors, Paterson
Angel's Wine & Liquors, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

An assailant fled in a white stretch limousine after shooting a victim in the back in a Paterson liquor store Wednesday afternoon, responders said.

Police said they stopped the vehicle and took three suspects into custody minutes after the 1:30 p.m. shooting at Angel's Wine & Liquors at the corner of 6th Street and Clinton Avenue.

The 35-year-old victim, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.