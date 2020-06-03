Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Public Puzzled By Planes Circling State Of Liberty: 'Welcome To Federal State Of New China'
News

'Streeteries' Coming To These NJ Towns (Opening Date Set For Outdoor Dining, Bars )

by Cecilia Levine & Valerie Musson
Rooftop at Exchange Place in Jersey City
Rooftop at Exchange Place in Jersey City Photo Credit: @danteespo/Rooftop at Exchange Place

Officials are continuing to loosen New Jersey's coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he'll be signing an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to begin offering in-person and outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will be issuing a special ruling to allow liquor license-holders to apply for a one-time permit to expand their premises for service. Local ordinances must be complied with and municipal approval will be a requirement, the governor added.

In an effort to stimulate the economy and promote the availability of outdoor dining in adherence with social distancing, several towns across the state are moving to close down streets so bars and restaurants can safely use sidewalks and streets for business.

The following municipalities that have passed resolutions or discussed the move are:

  • Hillsdale
  • Ridgewood: Pedestrian Square with East Ridgewood Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Dayton Street, Broad Street and Walnut Street
  • Hoboken
  • Red Bank: Broad Street, Front Street
  • Cranford
  • Morristown
  • Did we miss one? email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Establishments seeking the alcohol permit must be in compliance with local ordinances. Those will last until mid-October.

The moves come two days after the governor announced opening dates for outdoor dining, salons and nonessential retail stores.

"Our future is bright," Murphy said. "We will get there – but, first, we have to see our way through this emergency."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.