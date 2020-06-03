'Streeteries' Coming To These NJ Towns (Opening Date Set For Outdoor Dining, Bars )

Officials are continuing to loosen New Jersey's coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced he'll be signing an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to begin offering in-person and outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will be issuing a special ruling to allow liquor license-holders to apply for a one-time permit to expand their premises for service. Local ordinances must be complied with and municipal approval will be a requirement, the governor added.

In an effort to stimulate the economy and promote the availability of outdoor dining in adherence with social distancing, several towns across the state are moving to close down streets so bars and restaurants can safely use sidewalks and streets for business.

The following municipalities that have passed resolutions or discussed the move are:

Hillsdale

Ridgewood: Pedestrian Square with East Ridgewood Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Dayton Street, Broad Street and Walnut Street

Hoboken

Red Bank: Broad Street, Front Street

Cranford

Morristown

Establishments seeking the alcohol permit must be in compliance with local ordinances. Those will last until mid-October.

The moves come two days after the governor announced opening dates for outdoor dining, salons and nonessential retail stores.

"Our future is bright," Murphy said. "We will get there – but, first, we have to see our way through this emergency."

