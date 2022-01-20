Stray Bullet Kills Paterson Teen Carrying In His Grandmother's Groceries

UPDATE: A Paterson teen was carrying in his grandmother's groceries when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet outside the family's home, loved ones said.

Robert Cuadra was hit when someone fired no fewer than 16 rounds on Godwin Avenue between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Responding officers found the mortally wounded teen on the sidewalk in front of his house, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

An ambulance took Cuadra to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, they said.

Cuadra, who attended Paterson’s Harp Academy of Health Science, "was just granted a full scholarship to college and had a full-time job," his aunt, Angelica Campos, said.

"He was kind, well raised," she added. "He was a big brother/father to his siblings."

Campos launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the slain teen's parents, Ivernis Santiago and Robert Cuadra, get a headstone for his grave.

DONATE: Fundraiser For Parents Of Gunfire Victim Robert Cuadra, 18

