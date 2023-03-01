Stranger Stalks Teen Walking Dog, Shows Lewd Photos, Talks Dirty: Hasbrouck Heights PD

A Hasbrouck Heights teen walking her dog was followed by a stranger who got out of his car, showed her pornographic photos and made lewd comments, authorities said.

Borough detectives immediately converged on the area and collected video that helped identify him and his car, Lt. John Behr said.

Runaldo Yanpiel Miliano-Almonte, 24, of Passaic was later captured and charged with stalking, luring and lewdness, the lieutenant said.

The 18-year-old woman went to headquarters and told police that Miliano-Almonte followed her in a white Honda Accord while making suggestive comments and asking her to come with him.

He then parked, got out and approached her, the woman told police. He eventually got back into the sedan and continued following her after showing the photos and making comments that were equally explicit, she said.

Detectives and patrol officers spent the better part of a day and overnight in Passaic locating Miliano-Almonte, Behr said. He eventually was seized by Clifton police and turned over to them on Monday, Feb. 27, the lieutenant said.

It turns out Miliano-Almonte was also wanted on warrants out of Passaic and Paterson. He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Behr, meanwhile, thanked Clifton police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Intelligence Unit for their assistance.

Anyone who is or has been approached in a similar way is urged to contact his or her local police department.

