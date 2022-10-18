Store Clerk From Ramsey Charges With Collecting Child Porn

A 42-year-old store clerk from Ramsey was charged with collecting online child porn.

Steven Vanduysen was arrested during a raid of his Spruce Run condo last Friday, Oct. 14, and remained in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit found that VanDuysen had “ used the Internet to view, download, and possess over 100 files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children.”

They charged him with possession of child pornography and sent him to the county lockup to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Ramsey police for their assistance with the case, as well as members of the Englewood, Lyndhurst, and Saddle Brook police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

