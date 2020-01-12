Stop & Shop Hiring For More Than 5,000 Positions

Stop & Shop is looking to fill more than 5,000 regional positions.

The available positions across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are permanent and include store roles in bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew and online pickup.

Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers and shoppers, as well as selectors at its distribution centers.

These 5,000 new positions are in addition to the 5,000 Stop & Shop sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March.

In total, Stop & Shop has invested more than $121 million in its people throughout the pandemic in extended healthcare and leave benefits, which included offering paid time off for any associate who must quarantine, as well as access to PPE and other measures to help keep them safe.

Stop & Shop has proven itself a leader amid the pandemic as the first supermarket chain to introduce senior shopping hours, partnering with Uber to help those without vehicle access get to a store, and most recently, a brand-wide commitment to enabling associate testing.

“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop.

“We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Click here to apply.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.