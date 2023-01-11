Stolen VIN-Switched SUV Stopped, Driver Busted By Passaic County Sheriff's Detectives

A Dominican national was driving a “re-VINned” SUV that had been stolen out of the Bronx when Passaic County sheriff’s officers stopped him, authorities said.

Members of the department’s Fugitive and Warrant Squad arrested Estaury Lanfranco, 27, after he pulled the Honda CRV into the parking lot of the Home Depot in Paterson, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Lanfranco was carrying a bogus New Jersey title for the vehicle that matched a phony VIN number, the sheriff said.

It turns out the CRV had been reported stolen on Jan. 4, he added.

Lanfranco was issued complaints for receiving stolen property, vehicle title fraud, possessing an altered VIN number and possession of false documents before being released, Berdnik said.

“By stopping stolen vehicles, the PCSO is protecting not only the vehicle owner but all residents who have increased insurance rates due to this criminal activity,” the sheriff said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.