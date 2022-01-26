Stolen Car Stopped By Paterson Detectives Produces Two Guns, Three Arrests

Paterson detectives nabbed three armed men in a car reported stolen out of Clifton, authorities said.

Detectives Suquan Gary, Levis Qirjako and Luis Roca spotted the 2019 Toyota Corolla -- which had been stolen the day before -- stopped at a light at the corner of Bridge Street and Memorial Drive, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They "quickly positioned their unmarked vehicle, exited it, and approached" the Corolla, the director said.

The detectives took the driver, 19-year-old Jaquin Williams of Paterson, and passengers Jahed Jones, also 19 from Paterson, and Kahaz Heron, 18, of Clifton into custody without incident after finding a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a .22-caliber HK "assault style" firearm, Speziale said.

They were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances on weapons charges -- including having a high-capacity magazine -- and a possession of stolen property count.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.