Stolen Car Chase Ends In Police Vehicle Crash On Route 3

A police vehicle crashed during a stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday, witnesses said.

Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.

Two were caught soon after with the help of a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit, which was among various law enforcement agencies that converged on the scene. A third remained at large as of 3 a.m.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Local firefighters doused a fire that broke out in one of the vehicles as police temporarily closed down the highway.

