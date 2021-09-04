STILL MISSING: Search For Former Passaic Prom King, Queen Helped By Lowest Tide In Days

UPDATE: With the Passaic River tide the lowest its been since before Tropical Storm Ida, authorities resumed on Saturday their search for a former prom king and queen.

The Passaic couple, Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, apparently were swept into a storm drain that empties into the river after getting out of their car on Main Street during Wednesday night’s torrential downpour.

Saturday's operation includes three drones in the air until about 3 p.m., Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Several boats with sonar are in the water, as well, he said.

"This will be the lowest tide we've had in the past few days," the mayor said. "We're hopeful."

Lora has been in direct contact with the parents of each throughout the search, which has been drawing crowds of concerned onlookers. The couple had been the prom king and queen at Passaic High School, he said.

With the tide low Friday morning, divers headed about 600 feet into the culvert.

Seven boats were in the river, a chopper was overhead and the National Guard was probing the river with sonar -- all without any results.

Searchers from Paterson, Clifton and the New Jersey State Police assisted.

The search continued. PASSAIC MAYOR HECTOR CARLOS LORA

