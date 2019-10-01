Contact Us
State's First Death From Vaping-Related Illness Reported In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey reported its first death linked to a vaping-related illness.
New Jersey's first death associated with a vaping-related illness has been reported by the state's health department.

The woman's death was reported to the health department in August and is under investigation by Department of Health Acting Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

There are 12 confirmed cases of serious vaping-related lung disease in New Jersey, and two probable cases -- including this death.

Thirty-two reports of severe lung illness among people ages 15 and 51 are under investigation as well. Most of those cases are male.

There are currently 800 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses in 46 U.S. states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the health department said.

New Jersey's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force was launched by Governor Phil Murphy on Sept. 12.

For more information about the dangers of vaping, visit VapeFactsNJ.com or incorruptible.us.

