State Officials: NJ's 2nd Presumed Coronavirus Patient At Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

New Jersey's second presumed coronavirus patient is at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, state officials announced Thursday.

The announcement was made during a news conference at the NJ State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center in Ewing Township conducted by, among others, Northern Regional President Ihor Sawczuk and Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver.

They didn't identify the patient in any way.

The patient from New Jersey is a 32-year-old Fort Lee man who's been been hospitalized since Tuesday following what state officials said is a "presumptive positive result" of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

"Presumptive" positive cases are reported when a person has at least one respiratory specimen that tests positive at a state or local laboratory for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must conduct its own test to determine whether it can be considered a true positive result.

Although neither case has yet been officially confirmed by the CDC, state officials are treating them as if it were.

Gov. Phil Murphy said state officials "take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.

"I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection," the governor said Wednesday.

New Jersey's Department of Health released a set of guidelines for schools in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

