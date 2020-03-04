State Health Dept: Temple Attendees From NJ Should Self-Quarantine Due To Coronavirus

State health authorities on Wednesday asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

The request is directed out of an abundance of caution to anyone who attended Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle on Feb. 22-23, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

It's based on a public health assessment and guidance issued Tuesday by the Westchester County Health Department in connection with a case of COVID-19 in a person who attended the temple, she said.

“While the risk to any given individual is likely to be low, we felt it was important to share this guidance for any New Jersey residents who may have attended these services and events,” Persichilli said.

Self-quarantine is used to separate and restrict the movement of people who may have been exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick, the commissioner said.

A quarantine means that both adults and children should remain at home for the specified period.

They shouldn't go to work, attend school, go shopping or attend religious services or gatherings anywhere and should have no guests, visitors or staff in their homes, Persichilli said.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call his or her healthcare provider in advance before visiting, she said.

The commissioner reminded citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from all respiratory viruses -- including frequent hand washing, as well as covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick.

A free 24/7 hotline is being operated by the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES), also known as the New Jersey Poison Center. The hotline, staffed with trained healthcare professionals, is available at 1-800-222-1222 .

The New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories (PHEL) in West Trenton has the ability to test individuals for the novel coronavirus. The Department has learned that it will receive another 500 test kits from the CDC tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.