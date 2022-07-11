Starved, Neglected Senior Dogs Dumped Along Garden State Parkway

A pair of starved, neglected older beagles were found dumped along the Garden State Parkway last week, authorities said.

The Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter in Forked River said that on Wednesday, July 6, a motorist spotted a senior male beagle wandering the patch of woods at the entrance to the Parkway in Waretown.

The shelter then learned there was a female beagle picked up near the same Parkway location that was at the county shelter.

"The male beagle, who we have named Brian, is in desperately poor health. He's a senior that has suffered severe neglect for quite some time," the shelter said on Facebook. "He has terrible dental disease, he is completely emaciated, and has a terrible case of Demodex mange. Bloodwork revealed that he is also anemic and in early renal failure."

Brianne, the female, appears to be younger than Brian and her condition is poor, but not nearly as bad as Brian's: "She has a skin condition, cherry eye, and she's been neglected overall as evidenced by her filthy coat and overgrown nails," the shelter said.

It is truly amazing how strong and resilient dogs are, the shelter wrote.

"Both of these dogs, despite their horrid condition, are wagging their tails non-stop. They are so incredibly happy to get attention and would have you pet them all day if you could," the Facebook post says.

They appear to have been hunting dogs, judging by their behavior outdoors.

"We cannot imagine how someone could have let this happen to these two sweet, loving dogs."

If you have any information on the person that owned these dogs and then dumped them, please contact the shelter at 609-693-1900 or email office@ahsppz.org.

If you'd like to donate towards their care and the many others that come as victims of abuse and neglect, please do so by clicking here.

