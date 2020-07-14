Starbucks Makes Masks Mandatory

Starbucks is requiring customers wear masks inside all stores in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 effective Wednesday.

Store employees are continuing to keep up with increased sanitation procedures, frequent hand washing and the check-in process with a temperature check. Customers are also required to stay six feet apart.

“Wearing facial coverings in public spaces is one of the simplest and most effective things we can do to take care of one another,” Starbucks officials said in a release.

“We appreciate your partnership and look forward to seeing you soon.”

