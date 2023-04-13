Stalker From Fort Lee Threatens Officer, Family In Old Tappan: Police

A law enforcement officer in Old Tappan and his family were threatened by an online stalker from Fort Lee, authorities said following her arrest.

Sammie E. Kim, 46, directed threats and harassment at the officer and family from various anonymous social media accounts over the course of several months, Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph Tracy said on Thursday, April 13.

An arrest warrant was approved by a local judge after Old Tappan Police Detective Sgt. Charles DiMaria identified Kim as the source, the chief said.

Fort Lee police took Kim into custody and turned her over to their Old Tappan colleagues, Tracy said.

She was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and cyber-harassment and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge in Hackensack release her, with conditions, pending further court action under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

A possible motive wasn't disclosed.

