Spread, Testing Results Push NJ Coronavirus Cases To 6,876, With 19 New Deaths Reported

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in New Jersey surged by 2,492 on Thursday -- the highest total for a single day since the first case was reported earlier this month.

Another 19 deaths were reported, bringing the state total to 81, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

With the number of total positive COVID-19 cases reported in New Jersey shooting to 6,876, "the need for critical care is being felt now,'' state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said at a news briefing .

"We have 2,000 critical care beds in New Jersey," Persichilli said. "We need 2,000 more."

Community spread and results from drive-thru testing sites in Bergen and Monmouth counties account for the massive jump, Murphy said.

Of the state's 375 long-term care facilities, 43 reported at least one resident who's tested positive for the virus.

St. Joseph's Senior Home in Woodbridge had 24 positive COVID-19 cases among its 78 residents, Persichilli said.

There have been three coronavirus deaths among the senior population there, she said. Five staff members at St. Joseph's also tested positive. The residents were moved to a facility in Morris County .

Three more corrections officer cases were reported, bringing the state total to four.

Here are the leading totals by county (new cases in parentheses):

Bergen (3) 1,206

Essex (4) 609

Middlesex (3) 505

Monmouth (2) 501

Hudson (181) 441

Union (170) 432

